CUB SCOUTS’ ADVENTURE:

CEDAR KEY FIRE STATION

May 7, 2017

Six very active boys enjoyed a wonderful afternoon at the Cedar Key Fire Station with Fire Chief Robert Robinson and his Levy County Emergency colleagues this past Wednesday, May 10, at 6:30 pm.

Met at the station to cheer them on was Cedar Key Commissioner Sue Colson, and accompanied by moms, dads, granddads, and sisters, the group totaled twenty-one.

Isaac Custer, Brodie Gill, William Stephenson, Max and Micah deHaven, and Jolan Doty comprise Cub Scout Pack 114 which is led by resident, and father, Jams Custer. The group includes young boys in kindergarten through the fifth grade; they live in Cedar Key or the adjacent area. The group meets on Wednesday evenings and once a month, they have an outing, such as this one.

Fire Chief Robinson demonstrated for the boys the contents of Fire Rescue Unit 75, the truck first on the scene of most incide’s nts. They boys lifted and felt the weight of firemen’s boots, pants, jackets, and other essential gear. They watched the extractor flex. They went on to the ladder truck and shot water from the hose across the parking lot.

Levy Emergency personnel Katie Janik and Jim James spoke about their jobs. Janik demonstrated for the boys the critical equipment inside their truck, letting them handle and become familiar with some of it. Questions abounded.

Robinson’s message to the Cub Scouts echoed the Scout values: ethical behavior, trustworthiness, physical heath, and good character.

