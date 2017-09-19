CEDAR KEY RESIDENTS DONATE GOODS FOR HURRICANE RELIEF

September 19, 2017

The Cedar Key Woman’s Club was able to assist in the Hurricane Relief effort by providing a donation location also offered by the Cedar Key Methodist Church.

Residents generously donated such items as cleaning supplies, ziplock bags, toiletries and paper products. A.J. Monte of Cedar Key spearheaded the Hurricane Relief project with Hurricane Harvey in mind initially followed by Hurricane Irma. The items will be distributed as the needs and locations are defined.