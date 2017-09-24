CKWC SERVES COASTAL CLEANUP CREW

WOMAN’S CLUB SERVES

COASTAL CLEAN-UP CREW

September 23, 2017

International Coastal Clean-up provides a yearly opportunity for Cedar Key Woman’s Club members to lend a hand. This year that helping hand offered volunteer workers a complimentary lunch, including hot dogs, assorted chips, cookies, and plenty of ice water. Truly a Cedar Key community event, Coastal Cleanup draws upon people of all age groups, occupations, and backgrounds. Wearing their familiar green aprons and serving volunteers were Judy Treharne, Christine Black, and Susan Rosenthal. Members not wearing green aprons were those who helped out elsewhere. Eileen Senecal and Lynn Silver worked at the marina receiving, sorting, and logging trash picked up along the beach front or collected by boat from the outer islands. With the date for Coastal Cleanup coming so closely after Hurricane Irma, volunteer spirit filled the air, unifying all participants in a sense of giving and the satisfaction of helping out our beautiful, coastal community.

