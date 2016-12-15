CKS SENIOR SIGNS WITH ST. PETE COLLEGE

CKHS Senior Signs Letter of Intent with

St. Petersburg College

15 December 2016

Ashlyn Allen with family and coaches

Cedar Key High School Senior Ashlyn Allen signed a letter of intent with St. Petersburg College to attend classes and play softball for the next two years, in the presence of fellow students, classmates, faculty, staff and family on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Also, present in the packed auditorium were Allen’s Travel Ball Coach Chrissy Dushane, Coach Bree Myers of SPC and Levy County School Superintendent Jeff Edison. Mr. Edison encouraged students in attendance to follow their dream. He also noted that it isn’t necessary to look elsewhere for ‘greener grass’, adding that Ashlyn accomplished her goal by staying in Cedar Key School.

Following the signing, those in attendance were encouraged to greet and congratulate Ashlyn for her accomplishments.

Ashlyn has been a student at Cedar Key School since Pre-K and will graduate this year having maintained a 3.7 GPA while attending classes in Ocala, CKHS, practicing and playing Travel Softball almost every weekend (sometimes as far away as Lakeland). When asked how long she’d been playing softball, she replied with a captivating smile, “For as long as I can remember. I love softball. It is and has always been my passion.”

Recognizing Ashlyn’s ‘love’ and desire for the game while playing High School softball her parents Jimmy and Cheryl Allen contacted several Travel Softball teams who were searching for players willing to work hard and were committed to a future on the diamond. Since that time, she’s been picked up by numerous teams.

Ashlyn and sister Brooke, a recent CKS graduate

Ashlyn played High School Softball for five years and Travel ball for the past seven years. She has developed a pitching style that college coaches look for in a player. She has also played different positions when necessary or required by her coaches. Most recently Allen has played for Coach Chrissy Dushane of the Guardians Travel Ball team. Coach Dushane stated that Ashlyn met her expectations and was not afraid of hard work or commitment. Coach Bree Meyers said she looked forward to working with Allen welcoming her on the clay with the St. Petersburg Titans.

Congratulations Ashlyn Allen, we wish you success as you follow your dream. Go Titans!

Ashlyn’s stats for this travel ball season are;

Batting average 402

On base %: .521

RBIs: 10

Pitching: 30 Strike outs

Fielding: 10 Put Outs

5 Assists

Fielding %: .900