CKS HOST BEACH BALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

SHARKS HOST DRUMMOND BANK-CKS BEACH BALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

December 19, 2016

Cedar Key will be hosting its 2nd consecutive holiday tournament this year on December 21st and 22nd. This year we are excited to have Drummond Bank as the exclusive sponsor of the event. Drummond- has provided tremendous support for the tournament this year.

The four teams participating on the boys’ side of the draw are: Trenton, Oak Hall, FSUS (Tallahassee), and Cedar Key. Trenton plays Oak Hall at 4:30 and Cedar Key hosts FSUS at 7:30 on the 21st. The winners will play the following day for the championship and the consolation game will be played at 4:30.

On the girls’ side of the tournament play opens at 3:00 on the 21st with Branford facing Parry McCluer (Virginia). Parry McCluer is a 1À school in the mountains of Virginia and where Cedar Key coach David Tomlin graduated high school. In the second girls’ game your hometown Lady Sharks take on Fort White at 6:00. The winners play at 6:00 on the

22nd with the consolation game at 3:00.

A two-day wrist band will be available at the door for $10; that covers all 8 games. Concessions will also be open for this event.

Come out and support your Sharks

at the Drummond- Bank-CKS Sharks

Beach Ball Tournament