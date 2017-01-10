CKS SHARK NEWS - 09 JANUARY 2017

CEDAR KEY SHARK NEWS

09 JANUARY 2017

Why haven't I been harassed by CKS journalism?

Heather Sikes; Shark Correspondent

Has anyone recently wandered “Why hasn't Cedar Key School Journalism harassed us for yearbook ad sales this year?” It's not our fault. We really did try to harass you but Hermine is to blame and she had help; help from the post office that is.

Four months and still counting from the time Hurricane Hermine hit Cedar Key, FL. The post office closed Thursday September 1st and still has not reopened. Cedar Key residents have been getting their mail out of a truck for the last four months and while it may be convenient for some, the majority of the population has jobs to attend to that doesn’t fit with the limited hours of the mail truck: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Most people have jobs that start either at or before 9 and seeing as a normal shift is approximately 8 hours, how is that do-able?

It's pretty ironic that places like the Jiffy right next door to the post office is open and the two buildings are owned by the same person.

But, have no fear, you can still give us your money.

If you are interested in buying an ad for the yearbook, visit the school, call the school, e-mail us, or visit our website.

E-mail Jesse Crawford at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Heather Sikes at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Visit our website at: http://www.ckislandtime.com

Call Cedar Key School:(352) 543-5223

Thank you for your continued support of the CKS yearbook.







Homecoming is happening now

Terra Dunn; Shark Correspondent

Homecoming is underway this week at Cedar Key School and there is still time to participate as the Sharks gear up to face the Branford Buccaneers.

On Thursday, at 4 p.m. the annual parade will wind its way through town, followed by a bonfire at 6 p.m. outside the gym.

On Friday, the cheerleaders will host a pep rally at 1 p.m. Then the games begin at 3:30 with the middle school girls, followed by the middle school boys at 4:30 p.m. and then the varsity girls game at 5:30 p.m. The festivities will wrap up with the coronation of the 2017 Homecoming King and Queen and the boys basketball game.