CKS SHARK NEWS 12 DECEMBER 2016 (2)

CEDAR KEY SHARK NEWS

21 DECEMBER 2016

The 2017 Cedar Key School Homecoming week is almost here, so now is the time to get your alumni basketball team together, start coming up with parade entry ideas, and reconnect with members of previous homecoming courts. Everyone is invited to participate, whether they graduated from CKS or not. This year’s opponent will be the Branford Buccaneers.

Here’s a schedule of events and some important deadlines.

Friday, Jan. 6 - Deadline to register for the men’s and women’s alumni games that will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14. Forms will be available in the front office of the school after vacation and there is a pre-registration fee of $20. Coach Joe Bishop and math teacher Marissa DeHaven are the contacts for the games.

Thursday, Jan. 12 - The parade line-up is at 4 p.m. and the parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. As in past years, all forms of parade entries will be accepted, including all community groups and individuals who would like to participate. Participating is a way to show the CKS students how important they are to the community. Fourth grade teacher Jessica Sloan is the contact for the parade.

Thursday, Jan. 12 - The bonfire, DJ, and fun will be held at the school from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

Friday, Jan. 13 - The homecoming games begin at 3:30 p.m. with the middle school girls and boys games followed by the varsity girls game. Then between the varsity girls and boys games, the homecoming court will be presented and the Homecoming Queen and King will be crowned.





Spelling Bee Success!

12/14/16

Amanda Robinson, Shark Correspondent

Last Wednesday, the elementary and middle schools had their annual Spelling Bee. The students in each category fought hard and spelled their hearts out. The competition was fierce, and the first place winners in each category moved on to districts. The results are as follows:

E lementary:

1st Karlie Bailey, 4th Grade

2nd Place- Payton Campbell, 4th Grade

3rd Place- Cole Bentley, 5th Grade

Left to Right: Karlie Bailey, Payton Campbell, Cole Bentley Photo by Jessica Sloan

Middle School:

1st- Alexis Crum, 6th Grade

2nd Place- Daniel Smith, 7th Grade

3rd Place- Damien Francis, 8th Grade





Left to Right: Alexis Crum, Daniel Smith, Damien Francis

Photo by Jessica Sloan