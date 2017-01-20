CKS SHARK NEWS - 16 JANUARY 2017

CEDAR KEY SHARK NEWS

16 JANUARY 2017

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL HOMECOMING

Kevin Mansinghm Shark Correspondent

There was a great homecoming at Cedar Key School this year with loads of fun, excitement, and suspense.

The entire city enjoyed the Thursday afternoon parade. The more than 30 units in the parade showed off the school’s clubs, sport teams and class representatives as well as some of the communities organizations. It seemed like every parade entry had candy, beads, or some other item to toss to the crowds along Dock Street.

Following years of tradition, every member of the senior class was included in the homecoming court and invited to ride in the parade. Also riding in the parade this year were class representatives including: 9th grade representatives Michael Smith and Niya Jones; 10th grade representatives Kevin Mansingh and Hannah Brinkman; 11th grade representatives Grayson Yearty and Whitney O’Neal; and kindergarten representatives - and cousins - Courtney McCain and Malcolm McCain.

Following the parade, everyone was invited back to school for a bonfire with s’mores, music, and lots of fun. Friday’s homecoming activities included a pep rally that featured teachers dancing, students boxing with inflated gloves bigger than most kindergarteners, and a spirited edition of a dating game for the senior class who all appeared in costume.

Then it was time for the basketball games. All of Cedar Key’s teams took on the Branford Buccaneers. While both the boys and girls middle school teams lost, they played with enthusiasm. The varsity girls lost 35-48 and the varsity boys were defeated by a score of 37 to 61.

The highlight of the evening for the crown may have been the crowning of the 2017 homecoming king, queen, prince and princess. Again, following tradition, last year’s royalty return for the coronation. 2016 royalty Walker Emrick and Alora Beckham placed the crown’s on the head of 2017 Queen Emily Smith and King Nathaniel Brinkman. Also crowned were Princess Abby O’Steen and Prince Darrius Berger.