CKS SHARK NEWS - 23 JANUARY 2017

CEDAR KEY SHARK NEWS

16 JANUARY 2017

Emergency Evacuation

Shark Staff Report

Cedar Key School’s students and staff did well during the recent emergency evacuation drill.

The drill was held Friday, January 20th shortly after the last lunch period. Levy County Sheriff’s Deputy Grant Sandlin said the drill went well. According to Deputy Sandlin’s calculations, about 8 minutes elapsed from the time the school was notified that the students needed to evacuate until Principal Josh Slemp had determined that all of the students, faculty and staff had safely evacuated to the outdoor amphitheater adjacent to the elementary school building.

The school does not get advance notice about these drills, but is expected to be ready to participate in them at any moment, which is how emergencies actually happen - without warning.

CKS Principal Josh Slemp escorted students back toward school

following a successful emergency evacuation drill.

Photo by Holly Bishop, Cedar Key School Journalism Staff