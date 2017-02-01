CKS SHARK NEWS - 31 JANUARY 2017

CEDAR KEY SHARK NEWS

16 JANUARY 2017

“WaterVentures”

Photo and story by Terra Dunn, Shark Correspondent

WaterVentures is a local, interactive, and mobile, science lab that travels throughout Florida, and for the first time visited Cedar Key School today. The WaterVenture itself is a 53-foot tractor-trailer that has been transformed into an all-out learning lab. It was designed by a team from Crystal Springs Foundation, Inc.

Kira Huber of Waterentures explained that the mobile lab, which is pulled by a semi truck, travels all over the state of Florida. Huber said the goal of the visit to Cedar Key was to teach elementary school students about water conservation, Florida's freshwater resources, and recycling through hands-on activities. The visit to Cedar Key was similar to visits at other schools where the focus is on educating primarily fourth and fifth grade students, although younger students sometimes get involved.

You can learn more about WaterVentures, the foundation that supports it, and what it does at www.waterventures.com

During dress-up day for literacy week, Ms. Sue Penny and three students dressed up as characters from Pete the Cat, their favorite book. The students are, from left, first grader Carson Miller, kindergartener Bauer Solowski, and first grader Kayla Winfield.

“Literacy Week”

1/30/17

Kevin Mansingh, Shark Correspondent

Cedar Key School had a great time for literacy week, not only making sure the whole school is reading it made sure they had fun while doing it.

On Monday the entire school dropped everything and read for twenty minutes. The kids got a chance to read undisturbed for twenty minutes.

A big thank you to the guest readers that came on Tuesday especially to Anne Lindgren and Anne White Hodges the elementary student really enjoyed having the experience to have local authors read to them.

Word Day Thursday was an activity for the whole school where every student got the chance to choose a word and put it on a sign they decorated which they wore all day, plus elementary got to “Read at the Beach” in the library where they sat on beach towels and read books while getting some sweet looking tans.

Friday had students dressed up as a character from a book they read making their fantasy heros come to life.

It was a great week for the students and the teachers to really get into their books and have fun.

Progress Reports

Shark staff report

Progress reports will be sent home on Friday, February 3. These reports are issued about half-way through each nine week grading period so that families can check on the progress their student is making. The reports are also a way for the students to evaluate how they are doing while they still have time to improve their grades before the end of the grading period on March 10.