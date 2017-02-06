CKS FFA GREENHOUSE

FFA

GREENHOUSE PROJECT

By Grace Cowart and Jayden Cannon

20 January 2017

Cedar Key FFA began working on the renovation of our greenhouse this week. The greenhouse has been inoperable for the past two years due to a broken cooling system and tears in the siding. We have attempted growing in it as it sits, but it easily gets too hot, even on cool days.

We are planning on planting tomatoes and peppers inside the greenhouse and growing flowers around the perimeter to support local pollinators such as native bees, butterflies, and other insects.

We also hope to install grow lights next year and to be able to extend the growing day of the plants we are raising. The FFA needs help from the community to finish this project as well. While we have been able to order new plastic siding and a cooling system we have come up short on the lumber and soil needed to make our greenhouse complete.

We are in need of lumber and soil donations, which can be dropped off at the school. The type of lumber we are looking for is pressure treated 2x6’s.

This is our 10th year of being an FFA chapter and throughout our ten years we have donated 9,000 lbs. of food and are hoping to increase production with this project as well as support local pollinators that are looking for a food source before our crops flower.

If anyone would like more information on our project please contact:

Senior FFA President Grace Cowart at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or

Senior FFA Reporter Jayden Cannon at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.