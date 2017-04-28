CKS RECOGNIZED

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL RECOGNIZED BY

U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT

April 28, 2017

Cedar Key School is among the high schools that have been recognized nationally by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2017 Best High Schools in the United States.

In total, U.S. News ranked the 6,041 highest-scoring U.S. schools (out of the 20,487 evaluated). Many Florida schools were included in the rankings; 39 received gold medals, 137 received silver medals and 63 received bronze medals.

Cedar Key received a Bronze ranking even though its graduation rate tied that of Chiefland High School, which received a Silver ranking. (The high schools in Williston and Bronson did not qualify for a ranking this year.)

What kept CKS out of contention for a silver or gold medal was its size. Even though CKS tied with silver medalist Chiefland High School in terms of graduation rate (93%), CKS has such small graduating classes that its Advanced Placement classes were too small to qualify for consideration.

Details about how U.S. News determined the rankings can be found at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/florida/districts/levy/cedar-key-high-school-5208

