CKS CLOSING CALENDAR

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

CLOSING CALENDAR

April 28, 2017

The 2016-2017 school is nearly over and many classes and groups at Cedar Key School have planned end-of-the-year events during May. Here is a run-down of what the Sharks have planned before the last day of school on May 26, 2017.

Monday, 5/1, PTO Meeting, 3:30 pm

Thursday, 5/4, FFA Banquet, 6 pm

Friday, 5/5, Yankeetown School visits CKS, Last day to check out library books

Tuesday, 5/9, Bowling trip for 1st and third graders

Wednesday, 5/10, SWAT Summit for members of Students Working against Tobacco

Wednesday, 5/10 through Friday, 5/12, Final exams and EOCs for seniors

Thursday, 5/11, ELP field trip, World History AP exam

Friday, 5/12, Field Day for elementary students, AR deadline for end-of-the-year points, Library closes for inventory (all books must be returned)

Sunday, 5/14 - Baccalaureate at Christ Episcopal Church 6:30 pm

Tuesday, 5/16, third grade field trip to Homosassa, Junior/Senior Banquet, 6 pm, Community Center

Wednesday, 5/17, EARLY RELEASE, AR Prize Store noon, sports physicals

Thursday, 5/18, Survivor Day for middle school students

Friday, 5/19, Kindergarten graduation, 9 am, Class of 2017 graduation practice

Saturday, 5/20 - GRADUATION!

Monday, 5/22, Elementary awards ceremony, 9 am

Tuesday, 5/22, Middle school awards ceremony, 9 am, High school awards ceremony 10:30 am, 7th period MS & HS final exam (after lunch)

Wednesday, 5/23, EARLY RELEASE, Pre-K end of year celebration, 9 am,

1st and 2nd period final exams

Thursday, 5/24, EARLY RELEASE, 3rd and 4th period MS & HS final exams

Friday, 5/25, EARLY RELEASE, LAST DAY OF SCHOOL, 5th and 6th period MS & HS final exams

