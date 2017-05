CKS CLASS OF 2017

CONGRATULATIONS,

CLASS OF 2017!

Commencement Ceremony for the

Class of 2017

is set for Saturday, May 20 at 9:00 am

in the Cedar Key High School Gymnasium.

Please, join parents, family, and friends celebrate the

accomplishments and first milestone

of eight exceptional graduates.

Congratulations, Class of 2017!

Photo: Compliments of Tina Berger