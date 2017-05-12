CEDAR KEY SCHOOL
CLOSING CALENDAR
May126, 2017
The 2016-2017 school is nearly over and many classes and groups at Cedar Key School have planned end-of-the-year events during May. Here is a run-down of what the Sharks have planned before the last day of school on May 26, 2017.
Sunday, 5/14 - Baccalaureate at Christ Episcopal Church 6:30 pm
Tuesday, 5/16, third grade field trip to Homosassa, Junior/Senior Banquet, 6 pm, Community Center
Wednesday, 5/17, EARLY RELEASE, AR Prize Store noon, sports physicals
Thursday, 5/18, Survivor Day for middle school students
Friday, 5/19, Kindergarten graduation, 9 am, Class of 2017 graduation practice
Saturday, 5/20 - GRADUATION!
Monday, 5/22, Elementary awards ceremony, 9 am
Tuesday, 5/23, Middle school awards ceremony, 9 am, High school awards ceremony 10:30 am, 7th period MS & HS final exam (after lunch)
Wednesday, 5/24, EARLY RELEASE, Pre-K end of year celebration, 9 am,
1st and 2nd period final exams
Thursday, 5/25, EARLY RELEASE, 3rd and 4th period MS & HS final exams
Friday, 5/26, EARLY RELEASE, LAST DAY OF SCHOOL, 5th and 6th period MS & HS final exams
