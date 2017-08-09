CKS FFA WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

WELCOMES NEW

COMMUNITY MEMBERS

August 9, 2017

Amber Ryan is the new pre-Kindergarten teacher, replacing Elaine Rains who retired at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

Coach John Miller is the new Physical Education teacher and boys basketball coach, replacing Vance Dickey, who resigned after the basketball season, and Cris Beckham, who filled in as Physical Education teacher during April and May of 2017.

Lenita Cato will teach first grade.

The food service staff working with Nancy Pelham include new employee Nina Bingaman, returning employee Therese Hancock, and new employee Tina Jacono.

*****