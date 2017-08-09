Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CKS FFA WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL
 WELCOMES NEW
COMMUNITY MEMBERS
August 9, 2017

AUG 9 CKS Amber Ryan Pre K Teacher

 

Amber Ryan is the new pre-Kindergarten teacher, replacing Elaine Rains who retired at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.AUG 9 CKS Coach John Miller PE Teacher Boys Basketball Coach

 

Coach John Miller is the new Physical Education teacher and boys basketball coach, replacing Vance Dickey, who resigned after the basketball season, and Cris Beckham, who filled in as Physical Education teacher during April and May of 2017.

 

 

Lenita Cato will teach first grade.AUG 9 CKS Lenita Cato 1st Grade Teacher

The food service staff working with Nancy Pelham include new employee Nina Bingaman, returning employee Therese Hancock, and new employee Tina Jacono.

AUG 9 CKS from left Nina Bingaman Therese Hancock Tina Jacono

*****

 

 