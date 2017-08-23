CKS SEWING CLUB

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL

SEWING CLUB…

MANY WAYS YOU MIGHT HELP!

August 21, 2017

Cedar Key School is a wonderful school, but doesn’t have the resources to offer some of the elective courses that many of us were privileged to take when we were in public schools.

Last spring, Bunny Hand noticed that the children of Cedar Key School don’t have a Home Economics course available to teach them sewing and formed a club to fill this need. She rounded up friends to volunteer time, materials, and used sewing machines, and discovered that many CKS students were very excited to attend the Sewing Club which meets every Wednesday after school in the space donated by the Art Center.

We are very thankful to the generous people who have donated to this club. In a few weeks, we will begin this year’s club, and find that we have depleted a lot of our supplies and would like to reach out to the community for help. Donations of thread, polyfill (the kids love making pillows for their rooms!), and fabric are greatly appreciated.

If we had a wish list, we would love to have a few new sewing machines for the students, and Beth Davis of the Salty Needle Quilt Shop, has offered to sell the machines to the club at cost. Also, if we had a wish list, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we had the money to allow each club member to select some fabric of their own for their next project, from the Salty Needle.

We would be so grateful if you could make a donation to this cause. Any donation will help. Please contact Bunny Hand (352-378-2799, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or Sue Wooley (612-247-5820, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ). Thank you!

