LEVY SCHOOLS CLOSED

NO SCHOOL WEDNESDAY

IN LEVY COUNTY

...excerpted from

Cedar Key School’s

Facebook page Posts

September 13, 2017

The following is an official message from the Levy County School Board.

Levy County Schools will NOT be in session on Wednesday, as we continue to work to address issues (electricity, repairs, and clean up) at our schools. We will continue to monitor the situation with the assistance of Emergency Management and Levy County Sheriff’s Office. We will update the Schools reopening as we assess conditions in the schools and communities.

