LEVY SCHOOLS FOR THURSDAY

LEVY SCHOOLS THURSDAY

September 13, 2017

1:04 pm

No student attendance on Thursday, September 14, 2017. Thursday will be an employee workday. All School Board employees will report to work at 8:30.

· Food Service workers need to check with their Managers.

· Bus Drivers and Bus Aides do not need to report to work until Friday.

Buses are ready to run and students will return to school on Friday, September 15, 2017.

Please note the following game updates:

· All games for Thursday have been cancelled.

· Bronson –vs- PKY is cancelled.

· Chiefland –vs-Hamilton County is cancelled.

· Williston – vs- Madison County is rescheduled for Saturday, September 16th. It is a home game.