CEDAR KEY SCHOOL NEWS 17 October 2017

FIRE CHIEF ROBINSON

GOES TO SCHOOL

Some of the littlest Sharks on campus stepped outside of their regular classrooms on Tuesday morning to get a refresher course on how to use 911 and how to handle themselves in case of a fire or other emergency. Cedar Key Fire Chief Robert Robinson makes a visit to the school at least once a year to teach and review fire safety. He also saves a few minutes at the end of the presentation to hand out the junior firefighter hats, which is always a big hit with the kids.

GIRLS BASKETBALL RECEIVES GIFT

Cedar Key Woman's Club 1st Vice President Eileen Senecal presented a check to the CKS Girls' Basketball program on Friday afternoon, October 13th. Senecal said the donation was a part of her organization's ongoing efforts to support local females in various pursuits. Coaches David and Carrie Tomlin said the generous donation would make it possible to buy shoes for 12 players.

Those who gathered in the CKS gym to accept the Woman's Club donation included, from back left: Coach David mlin, Eileen Senecal, Samantha Vibbard, Angelica Arroyo, Desiree Barshay, Rylee Smith, Jasmin Jackson, Hannah Brinkman, Cassie Lozier, Coach Carrie Tomlin, and front from left, Makalynn Bowling, Skylar Wirth, and Lori Moser.

Photos by Michael Smith

THELMA MCCAIN HONORED

A memorial project has been planned for a woman who was former CKS student, cook, bus driver, volunteer, and all-around supporter and who spent her life devoted to making sure everyone in Cedar Key was well cared for and well fed.

Thelma McCain died in March. To honor her many contributions to the community, a cook shed is being built at the community center and organizers are accepting donations for the project.

The community center is one of the places where Thelma selflessly volunteered to cook for so many worthy causes. Cooking to help others was a way for Thelma to continue the skills she honed while working at the Captain's Table Restaurant for 18 years, at the Cedar Key Cafeteria for 13 years, and throughout her life for her family, including her own brood of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and anyone else who passed by at mealtime.

So far the fees for the cook shed have been waived by the city and the labor to construct it has been volunteered. Now organizers need donations to cover the cost of materials, estimated at about $5,000.

Anyone interested in helping with the project can drop off a donation at the Drummond Community Bank here in Cedar Key.