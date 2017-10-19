Those who gathered in the CKS gym to accept the Woman's Club donation included, from back left: Coach David mlin, Eileen Senecal, Samantha Vibbard, Angelica Arroyo, Desiree Barshay, Rylee Smith, Jasmin Jackson, Hannah Brinkman, Cassie Lozier, Coach Carrie Tomlin, and front from left, Makalynn Bowling, Skylar Wirth, and Lori Moser.
Photos by Michael Smith
Thelma McCain died in March. To honor her many contributions to the community, a cook shed is being built at the community center and organizers are accepting donations for the project.
The community center is one of the places where Thelma selflessly volunteered to cook for so many worthy causes. Cooking to help others was a way for Thelma to continue the skills she honed while working at the Captain's Table Restaurant for 18 years, at the Cedar Key Cafeteria for 13 years, and throughout her life for her family, including her own brood of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and anyone else who passed by at mealtime.
So far the fees for the cook shed have been waived by the city and the labor to construct it has been volunteered. Now organizers need donations to cover the cost of materials, estimated at about $5,000.
Anyone interested in helping with the project can drop off a donation at the Drummond Community Bank here in Cedar Key.