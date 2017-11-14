CKS NEWS NOVEMBER 2017

CEDAR KEY SCHOOL NEWS 14 November 2017

CULTURE

The CKS class of 2022 made a trip the Phillips Center at the University of Florida Thursday for a special school day, theatrical performance. The opportunity to be exposed to cultural events not available in Levy County was made possible by the UF Performing Arts program. The program covers the artist fees, facility fees and school bus costs.

TRAVEL CLUB SPAGHETTI DINNER

Amanda Robinson, Shark Correspondent

The Cedar Key High School’s Travel Club has been given another opportunity by Educational Tours to take a second trip to countries in the European continent for thirteen days. The trip will occur during the Summer of 2019 and students will tour the countries of Italy and Greece. In order to attend, students must have an exceptional academic record and be nominated by Beta. As described on the EF Tour’s website, “...walk through the Roman Forum, climb the Acropolis in Athens and visit the site of the Oracle at Delphi, among some of the world’s most historically significant ancient sights.”

In order to make this trip possible, the Travel Club will be hosting a spaghetti dinner in the CKS Auditorium on November 29th. The meal includes a spaghetti dish, rolls, salad, a dessert, and a drink. The dinner will be held from 5:30-7pm with multiple door prizes, and live music from Grace Cowart. During this time, the book fair in the library will also be open. Tickets are $10 a piece, sold by any member of the Travel Club.

Spero di vedervi lì! Hope to see you there!

PIE AUCTION

The 25th Annual Junior Class Pie & Cake Auction will be held Tuesday, November 21 inside the Doug Bishop Auditorium at CKS.

This is a once-a-year chance to enjoy some of the finest baking on the island, to support the junior class, and to pick up some yummy desserts to share over Thanksgiving. The doors will open to bidders at 5:30 p.m. and the auction will begins at 6:00. (Anyone donating pies or cakes can drop them off at the main office after noon.)

For more information, contact junior class sponsor Mrs. Kim Bishop at CKS.

BASKETBALL SEASON IS UNDERWAY

The basketball season is getting underway for all of the Sharks’ teams.

CKS varsity girls will play at Ocala Christian on Monday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. The first home varsity games are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27, against Meadowbrook with the girls playing at 5:30 and the boys at 7 p.m. The next night, Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Sharks’ varsity teams will host Dixie County.

The Sharks’ middle school basketball schedule opens in Chiefland on Thursday, Nov. 30 with the middle school girls at 3:30, followed by the middle school boys, then the varsity girls and finally the varsity boys.

