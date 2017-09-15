9/16 Coastal Clean Up, Cedar Key Marina, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3261-2017-coastal-cleanup-reminder, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3260-2017-coastal-cleanup
9/16-17 Pirates in Cedar Key postponed, date to be announced
9/17 Folk in the Springs 2017, High Springs, Fl, noon – 8 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/3174-fold-in-the-springs-2017
9/22 UF IFAS A Geological Perspective of Climate Change, Levy Extension Office, Bronson, FL, 10 – noon, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3244-uf-ifas-a-geological-perspective-of-climate-change
9/18 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Final Budget Hearing, CKWSD Office, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3281-ckwsd-water-board-meeting-18-september-2017
9/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm. http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3286-city-commission-agenda-19-september-2017
9/19 City of Cedar Key Final Budget Hearing, City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule
9/23 UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station Ribbon Citing and Grand Opening, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3282-uf-ifas-grand-opening
9/25 City of Cedar Key Tentative Annexation Ballot Milling to Unincorporated Area Registered Voters
9/26 City of Cedar Key Closure of Open Board Seats, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3227-city-of-cedar-key-notice
OCTOBER
10/1 Cedar Key Methodist Church Pickin’ and Praise, City Park 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3236-cedar-key-methodist-church-1-october-pickin-and-praise
10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training
10/27 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on Airport Road Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,
http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017
NOVEMBER
11/3 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on G Street Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,
http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017
11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society
Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society
DECEMBER
Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum
*****