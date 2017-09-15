CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 2017-2018 UPDATE 15 SEPTEMBER 2017

CEDAR KEY 2017-2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

UPDATED SEPTEMBER 15, 2017

SEPTEMBER

9/16 Coastal Clean Up, Cedar Key Marina, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3261-2017-coastal-cleanup-reminder, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3260-2017-coastal-cleanup

9/16-17 Pirates in Cedar Key postponed, date to be announced

9/17 Folk in the Springs 2017, High Springs, Fl, noon – 8 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/3174-fold-in-the-springs-2017

9/22 UF IFAS A Geological Perspective of Climate Change, Levy Extension Office, Bronson, FL, 10 – noon, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/3244-uf-ifas-a-geological-perspective-of-climate-change

9/18 Cedar Key Water Sewer District Final Budget Hearing, CKWSD Office, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3281-ckwsd-water-board-meeting-18-september-2017

9/19 City of Cedar Key Commission Meeting, City Hall, 6 pm. http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3286-city-commission-agenda-19-september-2017

9/19 City of Cedar Key Final Budget Hearing, City Hall, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3182-2017-city-of-cedar-key-budget-schedule

9/23 UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station Ribbon Citing and Grand Opening, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3282-uf-ifas-grand-opening

9/25 City of Cedar Key Tentative Annexation Ballot Milling to Unincorporated Area Registered Voters

9/26 City of Cedar Key Closure of Open Board Seats, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3227-city-of-cedar-key-notice

OCTOBER

10/1 Cedar Key Methodist Church Pickin’ and Praise, City Park 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/3236-cedar-key-methodist-church-1-october-pickin-and-praise

10/12 Levy County Poll Worker Orientation, 9 am, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2884-levy-county-supervisor-of-elections-poll-training

10/27 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on Airport Road Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

NOVEMBER

11/3 Shoreline Restoration Workshop, focus on G Street Restoration, UF IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station, location to be announced,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/3252-shore-restoration-workshop-2017

11/11 - 12 John Muir’s 1,000-Mile Walk to Cedar Key Celebration, sponsored by Sierra Club and Cedar Key Historical Society

Date TBA Historic Tooke-Hudson House Fundraising Gala, Cedar Key Historic Society

DECEMBER

Date TBA Cedar Key Historical Society Open House, Cedar Key Historical Society Museum

CEDAR KEY 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

JANUARY 2018

FEBRUARY

MARCH

3/24-25 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, Cedar Key

